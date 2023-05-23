89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 6.2%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.39. 142,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,770,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

89bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Insider Activity at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $130,378.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 42,404 shares worth $698,728. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $33,666,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 50.0% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

