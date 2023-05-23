884 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.80. 489,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,659. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

