6,876 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $13,387,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,271,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $457.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day moving average of $484.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

