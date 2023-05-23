686 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

ENTG opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,836.00 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

