534,080 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

