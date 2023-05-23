4,425 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Timken by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Timken by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,924 shares of company stock worth $5,681,918. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

