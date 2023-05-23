3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

MMM stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.08.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

