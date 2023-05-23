322,053 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 322,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.3 %

CSX stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.