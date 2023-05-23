2,930 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. 42,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,857. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

