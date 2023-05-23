273,787 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 273,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,640. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Generation Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.