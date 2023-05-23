2,700 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,878 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

