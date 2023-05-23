20,146 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Beverage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage Company Profile

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,137. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.