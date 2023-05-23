18,543 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 475,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 202,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

