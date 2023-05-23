1,839,729 Shares in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Bought by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,839,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,000. Enerflex accounts for about 1.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Enerflex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,409,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth about $8,650,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of EFXT stock remained flat at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.64.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -12.07%.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

