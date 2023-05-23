16,500 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 364,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

