13,412 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,687,000. Paylocity comprises about 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,828,122. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.81. 29,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,502. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.