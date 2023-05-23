1,297,154 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,297,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,643,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,396,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

