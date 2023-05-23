12,504 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $182,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,324,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,060,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

