11,292 Shares in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3,455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PICB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 10,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,172. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

