Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-$1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,595. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,452,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

