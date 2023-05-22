Zcash Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $523.66 million and $16.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $32.07 or 0.00119410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00046425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.