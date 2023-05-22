Zcash 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.69 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $31.97 or 0.00119944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $521.97 million and $15.69 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

