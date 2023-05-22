xSUSHI Price Reaches $1.18 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004439 BTC on major exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $6,737.43 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

