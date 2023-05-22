XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 19,893 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Adams sold 1 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77.00.

XPEL Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.55. 87,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,074. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after buying an additional 115,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in XPEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Stories

