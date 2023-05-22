Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Insider Activity

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Xencor by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.