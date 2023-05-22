World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

NYSE:INT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 879.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 124,837 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

