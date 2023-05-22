Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $195.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.91 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $206.68.

Get Workday alerts:

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Read More

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.