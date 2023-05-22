WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 576,125 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 320,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 270,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,123. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

