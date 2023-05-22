WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 442,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

