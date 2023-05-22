WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.07. 1,504,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,251. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.57. The company has a market cap of $313.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
