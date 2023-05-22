WMG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 886,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,961. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.