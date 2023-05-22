WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.70. 14,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.97. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $197.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.