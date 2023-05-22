WMG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FOCT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. 12,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.