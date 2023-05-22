WMG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 326,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,533. The stock has a market cap of $905.83 million, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $245,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $816,344 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

