Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

