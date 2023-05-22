Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

