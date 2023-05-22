Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.07%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.