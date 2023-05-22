West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

WST opened at $351.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day moving average is $290.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

