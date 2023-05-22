Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

