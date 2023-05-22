Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 13,347,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,646,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

