Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PBH)

5/16/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00.

5/1/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$120.00.

Shares of PBH traded up C$1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$102.75. 73,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,196. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$104.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$99.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.8905283 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

