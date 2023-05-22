Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ON (NYSE: ONON):

5/17/2023 – ON was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2023 – ON had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/17/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00.

5/16/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $36.00.

4/19/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – ON was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.50 to $19.30. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. 5,337,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of ON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

