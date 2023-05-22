Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ON (NYSE: ONON):
- 5/17/2023 – ON was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/17/2023 – ON had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..
- 5/17/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00.
- 5/16/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $36.00.
- 4/19/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – ON was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.50 to $19.30. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ON Stock Performance
NYSE ONON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. 5,337,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
