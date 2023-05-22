Watershed Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 128,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 42,491 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.94. 802,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,530. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

