Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $393,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.52. 1,777,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.67 and its 200-day moving average is $306.24. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

