Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 43,749 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deere & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,710. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

