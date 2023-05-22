Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $125,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,213.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $125,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,213.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $361,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 52.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 81.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90,759 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Washington Federal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,275,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 124.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

