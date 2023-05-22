Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 39,636 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,636 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,412,000 after purchasing an additional 461,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the period. Finally, WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $9,729,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $153.31. 97,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,905. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

