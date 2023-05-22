Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.