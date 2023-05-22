Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 187,856 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 187,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Chewy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 287.66, a PEG ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.