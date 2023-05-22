Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 403,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,730,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

